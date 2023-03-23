Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Shares Up 1.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 20,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 33,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

