Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $114.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

