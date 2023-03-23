Prom Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Prom has a total market cap of $92.00 million and $6.05 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00017945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00202384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,054.35 or 0.99868914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.0406028 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,988,256.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

