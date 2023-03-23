ProPhase Labs (PRPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH):

3/18/2023 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2023 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2023 – ProPhase Labs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2023 – ProPhase Labs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2023 – ProPhase Labs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – ProPhase Labs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ProPhase Labs Trading Down 5.4 %

PRPH stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.