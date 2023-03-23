ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,926 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 4.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

PSQ stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,694,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,478,330. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

