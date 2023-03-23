ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 40,029,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,543,203. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.