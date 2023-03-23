ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SQQQ stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,224,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,764,078. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

