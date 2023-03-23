ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $33.86

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $32.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 17,783,414 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 7.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.