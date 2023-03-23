ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $33.86

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $32.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 17,783,414 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $92,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.