Proton Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and $1.19 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 15,005,502,403 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

