Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

PRU opened at $78.68 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

