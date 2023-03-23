PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.06

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 28113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a positive change from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

