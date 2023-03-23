Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CRO Dan Fitzsimons Sells 28,481 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.