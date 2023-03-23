PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.55. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1,628 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTC. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureTech Health by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PureTech Health during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

