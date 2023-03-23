QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,068 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $69.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

