QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 5.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

