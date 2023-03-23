QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,853,132 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.52 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $376.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

