QP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $306.12 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

