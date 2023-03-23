QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $676,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

