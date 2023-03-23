QP Wealth Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.95. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $139.27 and a 12 month high of $173.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a PE ratio of 188.52 and a beta of 0.09.

