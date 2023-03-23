QP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 92,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAI stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

