Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,729 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $4,489,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 80,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

