Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,729 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Qualys stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.56.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
