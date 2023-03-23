Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.08 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 7.2% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after purchasing an additional 304,540 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 888,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 726,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

