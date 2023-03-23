Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 627,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,282 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,945. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

