Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.