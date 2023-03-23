Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after acquiring an additional 303,924 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.85. 405,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

