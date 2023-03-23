Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,627 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $30.62. 2,398,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,254,783. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

