Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

Quarterhill stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.76. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

