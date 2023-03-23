Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Quarterhill Stock Performance
Quarterhill stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.76. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.
Quarterhill Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quarterhill (QTRHF)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.