QUINT Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $1.29 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00362494 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,435.27 or 0.26347353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010290 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.