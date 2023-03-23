Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.60. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 4,146 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

