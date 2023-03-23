R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) & Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritec and R1 RCM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $350,000.00 2.29 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67 R1 RCM $1.81 billion 3.17 -$57.60 million ($0.14) -98.29

Veritec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than R1 RCM. R1 RCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19% R1 RCM -3.19% 0.05% 0.03%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Veritec and R1 RCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Veritec has a beta of -21.4, meaning that its stock price is 2,240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R1 RCM has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of R1 RCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.5% of R1 RCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Veritec and R1 RCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A R1 RCM 0 2 10 0 2.83

R1 RCM has a consensus price target of $16.85, suggesting a potential upside of 22.43%. Given R1 RCM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than Veritec.

Summary

R1 RCM beats Veritec on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

