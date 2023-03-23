RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 3%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). 56,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 42,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

RA International Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.54 million, a PE ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.07.

RA International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.