Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $64.21 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.01172264 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009475 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.21 or 0.01523833 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

