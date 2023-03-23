Radix (XRD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.52 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Radix has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $243.87 million and $2.52 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,222,268,270 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

