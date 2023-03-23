RAMP (RAMP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.56 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $9.56 million and $5,942.07 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00376195 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.58 or 0.27343198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010679 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

