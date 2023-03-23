Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Rani Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,723,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,300,496. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963. Company insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

