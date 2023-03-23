Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANIGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Rani Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,723,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,300,496. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963. Company insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Earnings History for Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

