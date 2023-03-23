Raymond James Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to “Market Perform”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $55.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $806.82. 871,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,092. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $812.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $750.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.19.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

