Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,653 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 5.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $61,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

