Rede Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,832 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hexcel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,474,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.