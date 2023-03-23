Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 7.5%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 315,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,239,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Redfin Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Redfin by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

