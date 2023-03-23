ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 228,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 72,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The firm has a market cap of C$74.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.82.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

