Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Trimmed by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $751.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
