Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Trimmed by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.62.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $751.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

