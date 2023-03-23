Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on the stock from $853.00 to $862.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $812.69 and last traded at $807.25, with a volume of 429218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $751.30.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.62.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $750.25 and its 200 day moving average is $733.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

