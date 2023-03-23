Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 0.2 %

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

