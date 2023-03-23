Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Down 0.8%

Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.66. 4,160 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.77.
Residential REIT Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.
