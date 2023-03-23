Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Down 0.8%

Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.66. 4,160 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Residential REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.