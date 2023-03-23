Revain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.47 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Revain has a total market cap of $44.47 million and approximately $340,653.28 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00358179 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.84 or 0.26033721 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010168 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

