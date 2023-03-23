Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.