Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.
Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %
ORCL stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
