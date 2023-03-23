Richard Wilmer Sells 4,312 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE CHPT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.72.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.16.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
