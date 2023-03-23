Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $16,290.51 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003545 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00199976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,570.17 or 1.00065025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

