Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.