Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 146,932 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.